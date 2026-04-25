Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Sa (shoulder) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Tottenham.

Sa passed his late fitness test after manager Rob Edwards confirmed he had trained and felt comfortable, earning a starting role between the posts despite the uncertainty surrounding his shoulder heading into the weekend. The goalkeeper is the club's regular starter and his clearance is a significant relief for Wolves, who are already without Sam Johnstone (shoulder) for the remainder of the season. Daniel Bentley had been on standby to deputize but will have to settle for a backup role with Sa back between the posts.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
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