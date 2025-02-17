Fantasy Soccer
Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Single save in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Sa recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

Sa went to Anfield and only faced three shots, on the face of it that's a good chance for a positive day. Unfortunately he still conceded twice in the first half, and never really faced the volume to make up for it. It's a disappointing showing, though VAR overturned a penalty and ruled out a goal in the second half, showing how close this was to a truly bad performance.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
