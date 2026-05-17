Jose Sa News: Starting in return

Sa (ankle) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Fulham.

Sa made a full return after training fully ahead of the weekend, with manager Rob Edwards confirming the club was at full tilt as the goalkeeper earned his starting role back between the posts. The Portuguese shot-stopper had been sidelined with an ankle issue, and his clearance ahead of the final two fixtures of the campaign is a significant boost for Wolves despite their impending relegation. Daniel Bentley had been holding down the starting role in his absence but will return to a backup position with Sa back between the posts.