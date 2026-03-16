Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Sa (ankle) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Brentford.

Sa was dealing with a sore ankle but has shaken off the injury for Monday, immediately available from the starting XI. He will remain in this role moving forward as long as he is fit, starting in 19 games this season while earning four clean sheets.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
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