Sa finished with 10 saves as Wolves earned a 0-0 draw despite Forest attempting 35 shots. His best moment came late in the match when he made a double reaction save to deny Ibrahim Sangare and then Morato from close range. He also handled numerous crosses and second balls as Forest applied steady pressure throughout the game. It marked Sa's best performance of the season, setting a new season high with 10 saves after his previous high of five against Manchester United at the end of the year. He will aim to build on this display against Arsenal next Wednesday.