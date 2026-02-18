Jose Sa News: Two saves in draw
Sa had two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Arsenal.
Sa did give up two goals but his saves might have ultimately been crucial to getting Wolves a point against the league leaders. Sa has a good chance to deliver a better performance against Crystal Palace, a side which has only scored 28 goals in 26 league games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 117 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Double Gameweek 268 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More