Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Sa had two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Arsenal.

Sa did give up two goals but his saves might have ultimately been crucial to getting Wolves a point against the league leaders. Sa has a good chance to deliver a better performance against Crystal Palace, a side which has only scored 28 goals in 26 league games.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Sa See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Double Gameweek 26
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Double Gameweek 26
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
8 days ago