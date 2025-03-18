Josef Martinez Injury: Set to serve with Venezuela

Martinez has been called up by the Venezuelan national team and is not an option for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Martinez is set to miss the club's next contest as he serves with Venezuela for their World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Peru on March 21 and 25. This will force a change for the club, as he has yet to miss a start in four appearances, with Ousseni Bouda and Preston Judd as possible replacements. He could return to the club to face Seattle on March 29 if he returns to San Jose by then.