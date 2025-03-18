Fantasy Soccer
Josef Martinez headshot

Josef Martinez Injury: Set to serve with Venezuela

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Martinez has been called up by the Venezuelan national team and is not an option for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Martinez is set to miss the club's next contest as he serves with Venezuela for their World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Peru on March 21 and 25. This will force a change for the club, as he has yet to miss a start in four appearances, with Ousseni Bouda and Preston Judd as possible replacements. He could return to the club to face Seattle on March 29 if he returns to San Jose by then.

Josef Martinez
San Jose Earthquakes
