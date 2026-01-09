Martinez left San Jose after scoring 14 goals and two assists over 30 matches played (21 starts) in the 2025 MLS season, although he wasn't a guaranteed starter towards the end of the year. He's a proven quality striker who has played for several MLS clubs and even has European experience with teams in Italy and Switzerland, as well as an international record of 15 goals in 70 appearances for Venezuela. He might be in a close contention with Mourad if Xolos use a single striker throughout the campaign.