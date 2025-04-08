Josef Martinez News: Bags hat trick versus D.C. United

Martinez scored three goals off six shots (five on target) and created three chances during Sunday's 6-1 win over D.C. United.

Martinez was absolutely brilliant here with one of the best individual performances of this MLS season, scoring three of his team's six goals while also putting teammates in scoring position multiple times. The striker, who had scored just once since moving to San Jose before the start of the campaign, will hope this is a sign of better things to come for him.