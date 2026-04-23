Josef Martinez headshot

Josef Martinez News: First ever league goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Pachuca.

Martinez came off the bench for 14 minutes after five consecutive games as an unused substitute and converted a penalty to score his first ever league goal. Playing time has been limited since he left MLS to join Tijuana in January, with just one start to his name since arriving.

Josef Martinez
Club Tijuana
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