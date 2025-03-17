Josef Martinez News: Four shots in home defeat
Martinez had four shots (four on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Colorado Rapids.
Martinez attempted four shots in the 2-1 defeat to Colorado. All of these shots were on target, and he created four chances without helping towards a goal. Since joining the Earthquakes, he has scored one goal, having scored 13 and providing three assists in 24 games for Montreal last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now