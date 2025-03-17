Fantasy Soccer
Josef Martinez headshot

Josef Martinez News: Four shots in home defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Martinez had four shots (four on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Colorado Rapids.

Martinez attempted four shots in the 2-1 defeat to Colorado. All of these shots were on target, and he created four chances without helping towards a goal. Since joining the Earthquakes, he has scored one goal, having scored 13 and providing three assists in 24 games for Montreal last season.

Josef Martinez
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
