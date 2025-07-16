Josef Martinez News: Logs goal and assist
Martinez scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus FC Dallas.
One more goal, and Martinez ensures that 2025 is his second straight year with double-digit goals. He already confirmed multiple assists. On top of them, Martinez improved his 2025's G/A from nine to 11, marking another year with double digits in the statistical category.
