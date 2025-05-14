Josef Martinez News: On bench Wednesday

Martinez (lower body) is on the bench in the midweek contest versus Inter Miami.

Martinez's return is great news for the San Jose front line, even though he's available for limited minutes against Miami. He had produced five goals and one assist over his last four MLS starts before missing a couple of games due to the issue. He'll be a strong option if given enough time either as Cristian Arango's substitute or alongside him in place of Ousseni Bouda.