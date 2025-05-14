Fantasy Soccer
Josef Martinez headshot

Josef Martinez News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Martinez (lower body) is on the bench in the midweek contest versus Inter Miami.

Martinez's return is great news for the San Jose front line, even though he's available for limited minutes against Miami. He had produced five goals and one assist over his last four MLS starts before missing a couple of games due to the issue. He'll be a strong option if given enough time either as Cristian Arango's substitute or alongside him in place of Ousseni Bouda.

Josef Martinez
San Jose Earthquakes
