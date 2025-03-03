Josef Martinez News: Scores first goal with San Jose

Martinez scored a goal off two shots (both on target) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Martinez needed just two games to score for the first time since moving to San Jose. In the 19th minute, the striker appeared inside the six-yard box to slot the ball home after the defense failed to clear a corner kick. Martinez is still getting used to his new club and his attacking partner, fellow newcomer Cristian Arango, but expectation is for him to have another double-digit scoring campaign in 2025.