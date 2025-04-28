Josef Martinez News: Scores in Saturday's loss
Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew.
Martinez found the back of the net Saturday with a strike in the 40th minute assisted by Beau Leroux. It marked his seventh goal contribution of the season, six of which have come in his last four appearances. He was subbed off at halftime in favor of Preston Judd, finishing his appearance with three shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now