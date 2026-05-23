Josep Martinez News: Allows three goals in Bologna game
Martinez made one save and one clearance and gave up three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bologna.
Martinez wasn't great and paid the price for some lousy defending in the season finale. He has featured six times behind Yann Sommer this campaign, keeping four clean sheets, making 15 saves and conceding four goals. He's reportedly in the running to be the full-time starter next year.
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