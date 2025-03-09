Josep Martinez News: Beaten twice by Monza

Martinez recorded two saves and conceded two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Monza.

Martinez has stayed on goal even though Yann Sommer (thumb) has been available for the last two matches, but the Inter defense had a lackluster showing against a minnow and was perforated twice. He has surrendered three goals, made 13 saves and kept two clean sheets in four appearances. Inter will host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday and then visit Atalanta next Sunday.