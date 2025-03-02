Josep Martinez News: Concedes once versus Napoli

Martinez registered four saves and one clearance and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Martinez had a solid showing while under pressure in the second half, but Napoli eventually cracked the Inter defense and found the target through a point-blank finish by Philip Billing. He has made six saves, given up one goal and kept one clean sheet in the last two matches. Inter will face Feyenoord away in the Champions League on Wednesday and then host Monza on Saturday.