Josep Martinez News: Five saves in win

Martinez had five saves and conceded zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 against Feyenoord.

Martinez is now three for three in terms of solid performances to begin the season, and he also added his second clean sheet. The 26-year-old has been filling in at the keeper spot for Yann Sommer (thumb) and has been holding his own, notching 11 saves in the interim role. Inter will host Monza on the weekend, followed by the second-leg against Feyenoord on Tuesday.