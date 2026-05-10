Josep Martinez News: Secures clean sheet

Martinez had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win against Lazio.

Martinez kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win at Lazio, making four saves during a composed 90-minute performance as his side controlled the match. The goalkeeper has now recorded three clean sheets across four Serie A appearances this season, continuing to impress in a backup role. He will look to maintain that momentum in the next league match against Hellas Verona.