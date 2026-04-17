Josep Martinez News: Secures clean sheet versus Cagliari

Martinez made one save and didn't concede in Friday's 3-0 win over Cagliari.

Martinez drew his first start since September, as Inter have a Coppa Italia match coming up midweek, and had an easy time, as his side completely dominated. He has made five saves and allowed one goal in three starts this season. Yann Sommer will remain the top option, but he could get some opportunities if Inter won the title with a few matches to go. Up next, they will face Torino away next Sunday.