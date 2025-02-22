Fantasy Soccer
Josep Martinez News: Secures clean sheet versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Martinez had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Genoa.

Martinez wasn't tested too much in his first Serie A start with Inter. He's set to fill in for Yann Sommer (thumb) for a few matches. He allowed 43 goals and made 88 saves in 36 games as a starter at Genoa last season, keeping eight clean sheets. Inter will face Napoli away Saturday.

