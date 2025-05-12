Joseph Aidoo Injury: Could be an option against Alaves

Aidoo (hamstring) is progressing well and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Alaves, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Aidoo is too short to be an option for Tuesday's clash with Girona but will be assessed before Sunday's clash against Alaves to see if he can return after progressing well in his recovery. Until then, Eray Comert has been the one starting in the central defense in his place.