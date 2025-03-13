Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Aidoo headshot

Joseph Aidoo Injury: Late call for Celta Vigo game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Aidoo (hamstring) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference. "Aidoo has some discomfort and that's why he hasn't trained every day. His intention has been to be back as soon as possible, let's see if he makes it."

Aidoo missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and has not trained every day this week. He will be a late decision for Saturday's match against Celta Vigo. If he is unavailable, Eray Comert is expected to replace him in central defense.

Joseph Aidoo
Valladolid
