Joseph Aidoo Injury: Recovered for Sunday

Aidoo (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Getafe, according to manager Alvaro Rubio.

Aidoo is cleared from his hamstring injury and will be an option for Sunday's contest. This is great news after a four-match absence, as he did start in the last three outings before his injury. That said, he will hope to see that spot back immediately, although he may be left on the bench to begin.