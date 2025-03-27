Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Aidoo headshot

Joseph Aidoo Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Aidoo (hamstring) has been training this week and should be available against Real Sociedad on Saturday, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Aidoo was dealing with a hamstring injury but has been training this week and should be available for Saturday's clash. That said, he is unlikely to be rushed back into the starting squad, with Eray Comert likely starting in his place for that game.

Joseph Aidoo
Valladolid
