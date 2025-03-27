Joseph Aidoo Injury: Should be available Saturday
Aidoo (hamstring) has been training this week and should be available against Real Sociedad on Saturday, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.
Aidoo was dealing with a hamstring injury but has been training this week and should be available for Saturday's clash. That said, he is unlikely to be rushed back into the starting squad, with Eray Comert likely starting in his place for that game.
