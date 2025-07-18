Joseph Hodge News: Transfers to Portugal

Hodge has completed a transfer to Tondela from Wolves, according to his former club.

Hodge is seeing the end of his time with Wolves after four years with the club, as the midfielder has departed for Portugal to join Tondela. He only appeared for Wolves first team seven times, spending most of his recent years on loan. The 22-year-old should see more time with his new club, hoping he can make a return to the top flights of European competition.