Joseph Kalulu News: Signs with Angers through 2030

Kalulu has joined Angers from Pau on a four-year deal, the club announced.

Kalulu came through Lyon's academy before moving to AS Saint-Priest, where he helped the club earn promotion to National 2 and made a run in the Coupe de France in 2023-24. He joined Pau in summer 2024, breaking into Ligue 2 and signing his first professional contract there. He now moves to Angers to add depth at fullback, with the club hoping he can continue his progression and eventually break into Ligue 1 with them.