Joseph Okumu Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Okumu was doubtful to face Strasbourg due to shoulder discomfort and could miss the remainder of the season after being forced off in the second half with a potential shoulder fracture. This would be a significant blow for the team, considering the current injuries and suspensions. If he is sidelined, Mory Gbane could step in at defense for the time being.