Joseph Okumu Injury: Injury less serious than thought

Okumu (shoulder) appears to have suffered a less serious injury than initially thought but is still out for Friday's match against Lens, according to Reims Media Football.

Okumu is still sidelined but has received some positive news, as his shoulder injury has been deemed less serious than thought after some reports he could miss the rest of the season. That said, they will hope he can rejoin training soon, with a return date still up in the air. The club will play next against Toulouse on April 20, although it seems he will still be unlikely then.