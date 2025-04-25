Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Okumu Injury: Late call to face Montpellier

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Okumu (shoulder) has trained Friday and is a late call for Sunday's match against Montpellier, according to manager Samba Diawara, per Julian Collomb of L'Union.

Okumu has seen a huge boost this week after he was added to training Friday, now a late call to play Sunday if he can get through Saturday's session with no issues. This is good news for the defender who avoided a long-term injury, as he will see the field again this season. He did start in seven straight games before the injury and will look to see that spot back immediately, starting in 16 of his 18 appearances this season.

