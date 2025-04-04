Joseph Okumu Injury: Likely against Strasbourg

Okumu will likely be part of the squad for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg but is a small doubt as he is dealing with a shoulder mobility issue, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference.

Okumu is dealing with a shoulder mobility issue and is uncertain for Sunday's game. He should be in the squad if there are no setbacks but will likely be a late decision. If he is unavailable, Malcolm Jeng will likely replace him in central defense.