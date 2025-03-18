Joseph Okumu News: Clears his lines in draw

Okumu generated two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Brest.

Okumu led the Reims defensive effort Sunday with 12 clearances and made one block as they earned a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw versus Brest. After returning from suspension, the central defender has made five successive appearances (five starts), playing the full 90 minutes in each appearance. Over that span, Okumu has averaged eight clearances per appearance and made six total blocks.