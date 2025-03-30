Joseph Okumu News: Fourteen clearances in victory

Okumu recorded 14 clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Marseille.

Okumu had a very active performance in central defense against Marseille on Saturday, as he set a new season-high with 14 clearances in back-to-back matches following his appearance against Brest. This impressive total is somewhat unsurprising, considering Marseille attempted 50 crosses during the game, with many of them being inaccurate. The defender will again lead his backline on Sunday against Strasbourg, aiming to secure more points in the relegation race.