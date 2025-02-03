Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Okumu headshot

Joseph Okumu News: Sent off late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Okumu registered two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Nantes. He picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 94th minute.

Okumu was sent off late in second half stoppage time Sunday as Reims fell 2-1 to Nantes. Before being sent off, the central defender has contributed one tackle (one won), one interception and a team-high six clearances to the defensive effort. As Okumu serves his suspension, Nhoa Sangui or new signing Malcom Jeng are options to deputize in central defense.

Joseph Okumu
Reims
