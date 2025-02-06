Joseph Okumu News: Suspended two games

Okumu was sent off late in the match against Nantes and has received a two-match ban. He will miss the French Cup game against Bourgoin-Jallieu on Thursday and the Ligue 1 match against Lyon on Sunday, the league announced.

Okumu received two yellow cards on Sunday and has been handed a two-match suspension. He will be eligible to return against Angers on Feb. 16. Nhoa Sangui is expected to start in central defense alongside Cedric Kipre against Lyon.