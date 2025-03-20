Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Paintsil Injury: Could return vs. Orlando City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Paintsil (quadriceps) will return to training next week and could be available to face Orlando City on March 29, Alex Ruiz of The Galactic Tribune reports.

Paintsil won't play against Minnesota United this weekend, but the speedy winger is back in partial training, so he's clearly trending in the right direction. Paintsil has yet to make his season debut after sustaining an injury in the preseason, but he should be a key player for the Galaxy once he's deemed healthy. He recorded 14 goals with eight assists in 34 MLS appearances in 2024 between the regular season and the playoffs.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
