Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Paintsil headshot

Joseph Paintsil Injury: Running on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Paintsil (quad) was running on the grass Saturday as he is expected to make a return in late March, reports Andrew Wiebe of MLS on Apple TV.

This is good news for Paintsil, who is on the right track of recovery following his quad injury suffered during preseason. He will be a big boost to the attack once fit, recording 14 goals with eight assists in 34 MLS appearances in 2024, including the playoffs.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now