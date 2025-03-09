Joseph Paintsil Injury: Running on grass

Paintsil (quad) was running on the grass Saturday as he is expected to make a return in late March, reports Andrew Wiebe of MLS on Apple TV.

This is good news for Paintsil, who is on the right track of recovery following his quad injury suffered during preseason. He will be a big boost to the attack once fit, recording 14 goals with eight assists in 34 MLS appearances in 2024, including the playoffs.