Joseph Paintsil Injury: Set for two months out

Paintsil is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks due to a quad injury, Tom Bogert of Give Me Sport reports.

Paintsil is set for a spell on the sideline likely sidelining him at least a month of the MLS regular season. It's another major offensive blow for LA Galaxy. Gabriel Pec may need to take on a larger role in the attack, or Marco Reus could shift to a wing with Paintsil on the sideline.