Joseph Paintsil headshot

Joseph Paintsil Injury: Set to miss two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Paintsil is dealing with a "mild hamstring issue", with manager Greg Vanney revealing that "It will probably be a couple of weeks at least.", Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze reports.

Paintsil was forced off in Saturday's match against the Colorado Rapids with what is now believed to be a minor hamstring issue. Still, it will likely leave him out for some time, dealing a blow to a Galaxy attack that will also be without the opposite winger Gabriel Pec (suspension) against Sporting Kansas City. This situation could lead to increased action for Erik Thommy and Mauricio Cuevas.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Paintsil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Paintsil See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 13
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 13
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
300 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
306 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
313 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
320 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024