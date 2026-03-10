Joseph Paintsil Injury: Set to miss two weeks
Paintsil is dealing with a "mild hamstring issue", with manager Greg Vanney revealing that "It will probably be a couple of weeks at least.", Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze reports.
Paintsil was forced off in Saturday's match against the Colorado Rapids with what is now believed to be a minor hamstring issue. Still, it will likely leave him out for some time, dealing a blow to a Galaxy attack that will also be without the opposite winger Gabriel Pec (suspension) against Sporting Kansas City. This situation could lead to increased action for Erik Thommy and Mauricio Cuevas.
