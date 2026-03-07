Joseph Paintsil Injury: Suffers injury versus Colorado
Paintsil subbed off after picking up a non-contact issue during Saturday's loss to Colorado Rapids, according to Corner of the Galaxy.
Paintsil will need to be assessed as there's concern that he'll be forced to miss upcoming games. Such event would leave the team without their starting left winger of the first three games of the season, with Erik Thommy and Mauricio Cuevas offering the closest alternatives to cover his role. The Ghanaian recorded only one goal over five games played across all competitions prior to this issue.
