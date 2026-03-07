Joseph Paintsil headshot

Joseph Paintsil Injury: Suffers injury versus Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Paintsil subbed off after picking up a non-contact issue during Saturday's loss to Colorado Rapids, according to Corner of the Galaxy.

Paintsil will need to be assessed as there's concern that he'll be forced to miss upcoming games. Such event would leave the team without their starting left winger of the first three games of the season, with Erik Thommy and Mauricio Cuevas offering the closest alternatives to cover his role. The Ghanaian recorded only one goal over five games played across all competitions prior to this issue.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Paintsil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Paintsil See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 13
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 13
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
297 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
303 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
310 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
317 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024