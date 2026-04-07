Joseph Paintsil Injury: Targeting second leg versus Toluca
Paintsil (hamstring) will likely stay out for another week as he aims to recover for the CCC quarterfinals return match against Toluca on April 15, Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze reports.
Paintsil is not fully fit yet following a month on the sidelines due to a muscular issue he picked up in the third game of the MLS season. With little chance of featuring in the next couple of league games, the attacker could be expected to make a gradual comeback before being able to regain a starting spot. Both Erik Thommy and Lucas Sanabria have been used on the left flank in his absence and could continue to split playing time until the injured player is back in action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Paintsil See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 13328 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine334 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form341 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back348 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Paintsil See More