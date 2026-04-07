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Joseph Paintsil Injury: Targeting second leg versus Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Paintsil (hamstring) will likely stay out for another week as he aims to recover for the CCC quarterfinals return match against Toluca on April 15, Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze reports.

Paintsil is not fully fit yet following a month on the sidelines due to a muscular issue he picked up in the third game of the MLS season. With little chance of featuring in the next couple of league games, the attacker could be expected to make a gradual comeback before being able to regain a starting spot. Both Erik Thommy and Lucas Sanabria have been used on the left flank in his absence and could continue to split playing time until the injured player is back in action.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
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