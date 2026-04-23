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Joseph Paintsil News: Assists in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Paintsil assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Paintsill set up Gabriel Pec's strike in the 86th minute Wednesday, a goal which cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the match. He's now recorded three goal contributions in two matches since returning from a month-long hamstring injury. He added one off-target shot and one inaccurate cross in his 28 minutes off the bench.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
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