Joseph Paintsil News: Assists in Wednesday's loss

Paintsil assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Paintsill set up Gabriel Pec's strike in the 86th minute Wednesday, a goal which cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the match. He's now recorded three goal contributions in two matches since returning from a month-long hamstring injury. He added one off-target shot and one inaccurate cross in his 28 minutes off the bench.