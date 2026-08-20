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Joseph Paintsil News: Claims all three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Paintsil scored a goal while taking four shots (all on goal), crossing once inaccurately and making three tackles (winning one) during Wednesday's 1-0 win over San Jose.

Paintsil found the back of the net in the 79th minute scoring the lone goal of the match while leading the Galaxy in shots and tackles. The goal was the first since July for the attacker as he's combined for eight shots, three chances created and 10 crosses over his last three starts.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
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