Joseph Paintsil News: Nets one in loss

Paintsil scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Austin FC.

Paintsil buried his third goal in the last three outings, and he also racked up at least four shots on target for a third consecutive game, with a total of 13 shots and eight shots on target over that span. Additionally, this was his third straight appearance with an interception, and he also has three tackles won over that span.