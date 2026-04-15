Joseph Paintsil News: Returns to action against Toluca
Paintsil (hamstring) made his return to competitive action in Wednesday's 3-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup loss against Toluca, featuring 22 minutes, confirming he is back fit for LA Galaxy, the club posted.
Paintsil had been sidelined for over a month with a hamstring injury he picked up in the third game of the MLS season, making his return a welcome development for the Galaxy heading into the coming fixtures. Erik Thommy and Lucas Sanabria had been splitting time on the left flank during his absence, but Paintsil should push to regain a starting role in the coming games as he builds his match sharpness back up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Paintsil See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 13337 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine343 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form350 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back357 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Paintsil See More