Joseph Paintsil News: Returns to action against Toluca

Paintsil (hamstring) made his return to competitive action in Wednesday's 3-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup loss against Toluca, featuring 22 minutes, confirming he is back fit for LA Galaxy, the club posted.

Paintsil had been sidelined for over a month with a hamstring injury he picked up in the third game of the MLS season, making his return a welcome development for the Galaxy heading into the coming fixtures. Erik Thommy and Lucas Sanabria had been splitting time on the left flank during his absence, but Paintsil should push to regain a starting role in the coming games as he builds his match sharpness back up.