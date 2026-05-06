Joseph Paintsil News: Scores opener in draw
Paintsil scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Paintsil scored the opener just after halftime with his second goal in the campaign. The forward matched his season-high to lead the Galaxy in shots during the draw. That was his sixth start in seven overall appearances.
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