Joseph Paintsil headshot

Joseph Paintsil News: Scores opener in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Paintsil scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Paintsil scored the opener just after halftime with his second goal in the campaign. The forward matched his season-high to lead the Galaxy in shots during the draw. That was his sixth start in seven overall appearances.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
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