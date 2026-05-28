Joseph Paintsil headshot

Joseph Paintsil News: Scores opener in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Paintsil was subbed off due to injury in the 79th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Houston Dynamo. He scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) before exiting the match.

Paintsil scored the opener in the 28th minute with his third goal in the season. The forward took at least two shots in seven of his 11 appearances (10 starts). He also received his first yellow card, though.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
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