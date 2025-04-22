Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Paintsil headshot

Joseph Paintsil News: Sends in four crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Paintsil had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Austin FC.

Paintsil co-led the Galaxy with a season-high four crosses, but they ended up with the road loss. The midfielder took three of their seven corner kicks. That was his third start in a row in four overall appearances so far -- with no goals or assists.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
