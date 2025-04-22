Joseph Paintsil News: Sends in four crosses in loss
Paintsil had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Austin FC.
Paintsil co-led the Galaxy with a season-high four crosses, but they ended up with the road loss. The midfielder took three of their seven corner kicks. That was his third start in a row in four overall appearances so far -- with no goals or assists.
