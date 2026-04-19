Joseph Paintsil News: Two goal contributions in return

Paintsil scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Dallas.

Paintsil leveled the match in first-half stoppage time of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Dallas, marking his first MLS appearance since early March after a four-game absence with a hamstring injury, ripping a top-corner finish under the bar past Michael Collodi after getting on the end of Gabriel Pec's defense-splitting pass. He had already set the tone earlier, delivering the assist on the Galaxy's first goal just five minutes prior when Lucas Sanabria found the net to spark the comeback before halftime. Paintsil was electric in his limited first-half run and a constant attacking threat before LA shifted into a more conservative approach after the break, finishing with one goal, one assist, three shots and two chances created in 73 minutes.